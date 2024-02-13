A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
|
Former child actor delivers stark warning about AI-generated porn

'It is a crime because the victim is the one who views it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2024 at 9:05pm
(Photo by Andras Vas on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Ricky Schroder said this week he believes pornography generated by artificial intelligence is a "dangerous road to go down."

"I'm not an expert on AI, but I'm concerned about people that want to make pornographic images using AI that look like real people," the "Silver Spoons" star told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I think that that's a dangerous road to go down."

Schroder, who is a founding member of the Council on Pornography Reform (CPR), said there needs to be legislation regarding the advent of AI in pornography.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
