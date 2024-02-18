Former 'Home Improvement' star charged with DUI

(FOX NEWS) -- Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in La Quinta, California.
"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.
"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."