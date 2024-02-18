A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWND CRIME

Former 'Home Improvement' star charged with DUI

Previously pleaded guilty to trying to strangle his girlfriend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2024 at 6:51pm

(Photo by Jakob Rosen on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in La Quinta, California.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former 'Home Improvement' star charged with DUI
'There's forces for good ... and evil': NFL's Aaron Rodgers points to glaring truth about atheism
George Soros empire expands with powerful radio acquisition
'All of them had the same vision': Divine intervention as Jesus appears to Gazans in dreams
WATCH: Voice of God saves pastor and family moments before K.C. Chiefs parade shooting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×