Former 'Home Improvement' star charged with DUI

(FOX NEWS) -- Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in La Quinta, California.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

Read the full story ›