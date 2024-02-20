A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money

Gen Z treating employers like bad dates

93% ghost interviews, 87% don't show up for work

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2024 at 12:17pm

(Photo by Sébastien Mouilleau on Unsplash)

(FORTUNE) -- Ghosting isn’t just for dating anymore. Now Gen Z are treating their would-be employers like bad dates and not showing up for job interviews or their first day on the job without as much as a phone call.

Employment website Indeed surveyed 1,500 businesses and 1,500 working people in the U.K. and found that job ghosting is rife, with 75% of workers saying they’ve ignored a prospective employer in the past year.

But the youngest generation of workers are by far the worst offenders.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
