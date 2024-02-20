'Get out of the way': Tim Scott calls on Nikki Haley to drop out of race for good of America

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Monday called on former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to drop out of the 2024 presidential race for the good of the United States.

Former President Donald Trump is beating Haley by large margins in major Super Tuesday states like Texas, California, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Oklahoma, according to multiple polls. Scott said Haley has no chance of winning and should drop out so the country can prioritize taking on Biden during an interview with Fox News host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

TRENDING: Secret partnership fueling climate hawk journalism

WATCH:

“Sometimes you wake up on Monday morning and you realize that the race is already gone, the best thing you can do is within 24 hours is to get out the way,” Scott said. “I hope that happens. Listen, Nikki Haley has run the best race she could run and lately her campaign has been descending, honestly. It’s desperation that you feel coming from her camp. When you feel that kind of desperation, that means the race is already over and the leading person, Nikki Haley herself, has to come to realization. She has to realize that this race is over.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Will Nikki Haley remain in the presidential race if she gets crushed by President Trump in South Carolina? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It is best for the country, not just our party, it is best for America that we focus on Joe Biden, and frankly, on Monday morning, February 25, we’re going there either way, but we would love to have her as a part of that team,” Scott added.