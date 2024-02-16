A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Glenn Beck unleashes list of 10 times Biden has turned 'dictator'

Seizing property, ordering shots, canceling debt, censoring Americans…

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:56pm
Biden delivers speech on 'battle for the soul of the nation,' Sept. 1, 2022 (Video screenshot)

Biden delivers speech on 'battle for the soul of the nation,' Sept. 1, 2022

One of the big talking points for Democrats over recent years has been that Republicans, especially President Donald Trump, are a threat to "democracy."

That would be anyone who is concerned about massive fraud-prone mail-in ballots for elections. Or allowing a leftist like Mark Zuckerberg to hand out $400 million to election officials when he wanted to influence the results. Or those concerned about election interference by the FBI, which in 2020 advised media corporations to suppress very accurate, and very damaging, information about the Biden family's "influence peddling" business that brought them tens of millions of dollars.

However, television and radio personality and popular commentator Glenn Beck has compiled a list of 10 times that it was Joe Biden who actually took the role of a dictator.

In America.

Often stepping on the constitutionally protected rights of Americans.

It was Twitchy that compiled the list, and noted, "Twitchy readers, we know you know that everything the Democrats accuse Republicans of doing or being is often a projection of who they are or what they're up to. Case in point, Democrats have been working very hard to pretend Trump was or will be a dictator AND that somehow our democracy is at stake if we don't vote for Biden.

"Yeah, it's dumb. Democrats are gonna Democrat though. Glenn Beck was good enough to put a thread together showing who the real dictator is and it's not Trump."

Is Biden flirting with being a dictator?

The list:

Actually, Beck added an extra, based on the multiple civil and criminal cases Democrat prosecutors have assembled against Trump in recent months, all coming together for "trial" just as the 2024 election campaign is getting under way.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Submit a Correction





Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







