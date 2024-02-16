Glenn Beck unleashes list of 10 times Biden has turned 'dictator'

One of the big talking points for Democrats over recent years has been that Republicans, especially President Donald Trump, are a threat to "democracy."

That would be anyone who is concerned about massive fraud-prone mail-in ballots for elections. Or allowing a leftist like Mark Zuckerberg to hand out $400 million to election officials when he wanted to influence the results. Or those concerned about election interference by the FBI, which in 2020 advised media corporations to suppress very accurate, and very damaging, information about the Biden family's "influence peddling" business that brought them tens of millions of dollars.

However, television and radio personality and popular commentator Glenn Beck has compiled a list of 10 times that it was Joe Biden who actually took the role of a dictator.

In America.

Often stepping on the constitutionally protected rights of Americans.



It was Twitchy that compiled the list, and noted, "Twitchy readers, we know you know that everything the Democrats accuse Republicans of doing or being is often a projection of who they are or what they're up to. Case in point, Democrats have been working very hard to pretend Trump was or will be a dictator AND that somehow our democracy is at stake if we don't vote for Biden.

"Yeah, it's dumb. Democrats are gonna Democrat though. Glenn Beck was good enough to put a thread together showing who the real dictator is and it's not Trump."

The list:

Dictator Move 1: The eviction moratorium. Remember when Biden simply ignored property rights and banned landlords from evicting tenants during the pandemic? Ultimately, the Supreme Court correctly struck it down. pic.twitter.com/KkaHvg5JjS — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 2: The vaccine mandates. In Sept. 2021, Biden declared “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” His executive order required vaccines for ALL federal workers/contractors, healthcare workers, the military, and all employers with 100 or more employees. SCOTUS struck it down. pic.twitter.com/b72jLEeuaV — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 3: Canceling student loans. In true dictator style, Biden ignored a Supreme Court decision and pushed forward with his plan to "forgive" student loan debt. Just a few weeks ago, he canceled another $5 billion for a grand total of $136 billion. pic.twitter.com/tTiJcLcJjq — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 4: The “Disinformation Governance Board.” In 2022, Biden named Nina Jankowicz (who called the Hunter Biden laptop story “a Trump campaign product”)

as his first censorship czar. When the board was later shelved, WaPo blamed it on “right-wing attacks.” pic.twitter.com/DuN0MZpY4k — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 5: Destroying American energy. Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopped new oil/natural gas leasing on public lands/offshore, and drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest level since 1984. But at least he allowed Venezuela to resume pumping… pic.twitter.com/c8WRWXHoak — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 6: Biden’s massive land grab. The administration’s “30x30” plan aims to “protect” at least 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. So far, it has SEIZED — not protected — 1.5 million acres. You can thank the Center for American Progress and Biden’s next Climate Czar,… pic.twitter.com/wFF5x4ZHYH — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 7: Naming parents “domestic terrorists.” In 2021, the National School Boards Association asked Biden to classify alleged threats from angry parents as “domestic terrorism.” But it turns out the NSBA COORDINATED with the WH and DOJ on the letter. AG Merrick Garland… pic.twitter.com/IqnZXDkdgB — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 8: Targeting pro-life demonstrators. Last year, @SenMikeLee questioned AG Garland about why the DOJ was sentencing peaceful pro-life protesters to JAIL and NOT pro-abortion attackers. Garland’s excuse? They just can’t seem to track down those leftist perpetrators! pic.twitter.com/5J6xb8YECX — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 9: Censoring YOU. The White House has been caught colluding with Big Tech platforms to censor content on COVID origins, masks, vaccines, lockdowns, Hunter’s laptop, climate change, mail-in voting, election integrity, etc. However, when a federal district court tried… pic.twitter.com/uvZjFjpnCA — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Dictator Move 10: Forcing transgenderism in schools. During Biden’s very first week in office, he signed an order declaring support for boys participating as girls in girls’ sports. In 2022, he signed an executive order expanding access to sex change treatments for kids. And… pic.twitter.com/M0q9CIW1uh — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Actually, Beck added an extra, based on the multiple civil and criminal cases Democrat prosecutors have assembled against Trump in recent months, all coming together for "trial" just as the 2024 election campaign is getting under way.

Actually, let’s make it 11: Trying to throw your political rival in jail is the ULTIMATE dictator move. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

