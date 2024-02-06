'Global moratorium' for COVID shots? Mainstream science considering halt

For months while the COVID-19 virus, which came out of a Chinese lab experimenting on making those health threats more dangerous, circled the globe and killed millions, science journals adopted a uniform talking point: Get the shots!

That, according to a new report, now has changed, with the publication in the Springer Nature medical journal Cureus, a sibling of Nature and Scientific American, a peer-reviewed paper by mRNA shot critics.

It reveals that the results from the shots are not all good.

In fact, they can be bad.

TRENDING: 'Bring them home': Pop star wears huge ribbon to Grammys in support of Israeli hostages

People have said I'm a misinformation spreader because since May 2021, I have been publicly saying the COVID vaccines are not safe. Now the medical peer-reviewed literature shows I was right. Do you believe me now?https://t.co/9OWjjqk2my — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) January 30, 2024

Longtime COVID shot skeptic Steve Kirsch posted online: "People have said I'm a misinformation spreader because since May 2021, I have been publicly saying the COVID vaccines are not safe. Now the medical peer-reviewed literature shows I was right."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Should there be a global moratorium on COVID shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (295 Votes) 5% (14 Votes)

At a pivotal moment, just 9 days after the @CDCgov recommended the covid vax for adolescents, in May of 2021, @CDCgov decided NOT to send an already-written alert about the risks of post-mRNA vax myocarditis.

Sending it might have changed the entire globe's vaccination strategy,… https://t.co/AMwMaVQaCl pic.twitter.com/3mwUnfMKuC — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) January 18, 2024

A report in Just the News points out that mainstream science and medical journals for months, even years, suppressed doubts and concerns about the shots, for which manufacturers were paid billions.

In fact, the federal government, led by COVID shot cheerleader Anthony Fauci, worked to suppress valid evidence undermining the promotion of those shots.

The new article, in fact, lends support for the idea of a global moratorium on those shots.

Just the News said, "The feds have struggled to keep interest high in each new formulation of the COVID vaccines, with fewer than 12% of minors, 22% of adults and just 41% of those 65 and up taking the 2023-2024 vaccines, according to the latest weekly National Immunization Survey."

The Cureus paper notes that while early promotions of Pfizer's shot trials suggested they "could greatly reduce COVID-19 symptoms," a further review "identified statistically significant increases" in "serious adverse events."

"The risk-benefit imbalance substantiated by the evidence to date contraindicates further booster injections and suggests that, at a minimum, the mRNA injections should be removed from the childhood immunization program until proper safety and toxicological studies are conducted," the paper warns.

And they authors continued, explaining U.S. approval of the shots "on a blanket-coverage population-wide basis had no support from an honest assessment of all relevant registrational data and commensurate consideration of risks versus benefits."

Authors include cardiologist Peter McCullough, MIT senior research scientist Stephanie Seneff, vaccine researcher Jessica Rose, and tech entrepreneur and Vaccine Safety Research Foundation founder Steve Kirsch, a philanthropist once courted by Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The documentation even shows that while the CDC had prepared an "alert" about the stunningly high cases of post-shot myocarditis, it then canceled the warning to consumers "apparently out of fear of spooking the public, according to The Epoch Times, which posted a 1,433-page batch of heavily redacted emails it obtained," the report explained.

That suppression of valid health warning information, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., amounted to "malpractice."

Also of concern are reports that cancer cases are rising among those given the shots, with six of the top 10 cancers on the rise.

The warning signs about trouble with the COVID shots have been on the radar for those interested for some time already, with multiple experts warning about heart problems and more that followed the shots.

WND recently reported that Kirsch released a Substack report that charges there’s no doubt that the COVID shots “CAUSE dementia.”

The shots, by Pfizer and others, were developed at a breathtaking pace with government funding when the deadly COVID virus came out of a Chinese research lab that was working to make viruses worse.

They were inflicted on the American public without ordinary trials or tests, often by corporate or government mandate, and the side effects, including tens of thousands of deaths, have been mounting since.

Kirsch explained that he reviewed data on the government’s National Vaccine Information Center and confirmed hundreds of cases of the virus “where [a] symptom is dementia.”

He explained, “There is [no way] that you can have a 1,000X increase in event reports if the COVID vaccine isn’t causing this. The CDC simply ‘forgot’ to warn people about it.”

Actually, the COVID shots can be described as DNA treatment more accurately than a vaccine.

”The results are self-explanatory: the COVID vaccines cause dementia,” he charged. “Anyone who tells you ‘correlation isn’t causation’ should explain the actual cause of this if it wasn’t the COVID vaccine.”

Kirsch long has been known as a COVID shot skeptic. Online, he’s blasted as a “promoter of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines,” but the critics don’t document his “misinformation.”

What they show is he raised questions about the government’s talking points about COVID and those shots, which have been known to produce side effects like sudden collapse and death, heart problems, and more.

Kirsch’s influence comes from his founding of multiple companies and his development of the optical mouse.

Even his online detractors concede he’s been a prominent philanthropic supporter of medical research.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!