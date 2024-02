(CBN NEWS) -- A Kentucky pastor who's been preaching for decades offered a simple but powerful blueprint for sharing the Gospel — and a reminder every Christian should heed.

In a world where it's easy to overthink evangelism and spreading the faith, Bobby Eaton told Kentucky Today his secret to spreading the faith and growing his church is totally centered on the Lord.

“It's all God,” he said of his evangelistic efforts.

