'God changed my heart': Former homeless man ministers to the unhoused

After 27 years in the drug world, now spreads the gospel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2024 at 10:36am

(FOX NEWS) – Matt Maceira remembers people throwing trash out their car windows at him as they drove by. But the insults they hurled hurt more. Worthless. Hopeless. Lost cause. "Hey low-life," he recalled one man shouting. "Nobody loves you. Why don't you kill yourself?"

"I heard that all the time," Maceira told Fox News, walking through the woods he used to call home. "Because I [was] homeless, which means I have less value, right? Said God never," he added sarcastically.

After 27 years in the drug world, Maceira is approaching a decade of sobriety. He travels around the world and his home state, sharing the gospel in hopes of inspiring others to rejoin society. Maceira is also a strong critic of Oregon's policies around drugs, addiction and homelessness.

WND News Services
