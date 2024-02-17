'God changed my heart': Former homeless man ministers to the unhoused

(FOX NEWS) – Matt Maceira remembers people throwing trash out their car windows at him as they drove by. But the insults they hurled hurt more. Worthless. Hopeless. Lost cause. "Hey low-life," he recalled one man shouting. "Nobody loves you. Why don't you kill yourself?"

"I heard that all the time," Maceira told Fox News, walking through the woods he used to call home. "Because I [was] homeless, which means I have less value, right? Said God never," he added sarcastically.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

After 27 years in the drug world, Maceira is approaching a decade of sobriety. He travels around the world and his home state, sharing the gospel in hopes of inspiring others to rejoin society. Maceira is also a strong critic of Oregon's policies around drugs, addiction and homelessness.

TRENDING: IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS

Read the full story ›