How goes Iran, goes terrorism targeting Americans

Many years ago, as a bachelor returning home after three weeks of travel, I discovered a pipe had broken in my townhouse, flooding three floors. It took many weeks of repairs and cleanup to address all the damage done. Upon reoccupying the house, the same original leak manifested itself again. Apparently, the repair crew had fixed everything but the original broken pipe!

This tale of woe contains a simple but important lesson that should be applied to our Middle East foreign policy: If one fails to address a problem at its source, one can count on it repeating itself.

In the aftermath of numerous terrorist attacks against the U.S., primarily by Yemen's Houthi rebels against U.S. bases and ships, a Jan. 28 attack leading to the deaths of three of our soldiers in Jordan in a drone strike, with our ongoing retaliatory strikes against them, we have failed to learn this lesson.

It does not take a foreign policy rocket scientist to conclude, whether it is the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah or other groups, the catalyst for their terrorist activity lies in Tehran. The mullahs are absolutely committed to the destruction of both Israel and the United States as these two nations represent the primary obstacles in achieving their ultimate goal – initially in the region but ultimately worldwide.

Both the U.S. and Israel have confirmed Iranian support for terrorism. Our DIA confirmed the Houthis use Iranian missiles and UAVs and, following the Israelis response to the Oct. 7 raid by Hamas, the IDF located evidence of cash transfers and other documentation in the Gaza tunnels of Iranian involvement.

In the days after we lost our three soldiers in Jordan, President Joe Biden showed a little bit of backbone by ordering strikes against targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. However, he showed no backbone by announcing ahead of time those strikes were coming, allowing both the Iranian-backed terrorist groups as well as the Iranians to remove valued assets from the targeted area.

Due to Biden's pre-warning, the first 85 strikes in seven locations in Yemen yielded minimal results. Only 10 Houthi drones were destroyed with no terrorist casualties reported. The rate of return on these missions based on the cost of munitions expended versus the value of the targets destroyed is abysmal.

Biden's pre-attack warning told Iran he is weak-kneed and looking to spare the mullahs a major setback despite their terrorist support. This is despite the fact there have been at least 165 attacks in Iraq, Syria and Jordan targeting Americans. It is unconscionable that Biden forewarned them, especially in the aftermath of already having released billions of dollars to Iran, lifting sanctions against it and conducting lengthy negotiations with the mullahs which collectively have done nothing to bring peace and stability to the region.

In a pure saber-rattling exercise, Biden announced, "If necessary, I will direct additional measures, including against the IRGC and IRGC-affiliated personnel and facilities, as appropriate, to address the series of attacks against United States forces and facilities."

The qualifier "if necessary" was met long ago. At least this time he failed to detail in advance to Iran what targets he meant by "additional measures."

An Iranian group operating outside the country and determined to fight for the country's democracy is the National Council of Resistance. Its deputy director, Alireza Jafazadeh, recently analyzed Iran's regional belligerence and what needs to be done to end it as follows:

"Tehran's power projection strategy and evasion of accountability are apparent. Yet its lack of domestic support and economic strength reveal its fragility akin to a paper tiger reliant on terrorism, warmongering, and domestic suppression. … The key to addressing Iran's domestic oppression and regional hostility is to focus on its internal vulnerabilities by supporting internal opposition and advocating for democratic change."

Sadly, Biden has done nothing relative to Jafazadeh's suggestion. A politician in office longer than the mullahs have been in power, ever since 1979 Biden has witnessed the anti-American course upon which the theocracy has embarked. He has had time to observe how it has focused on establishing a caliphate from where it can then promote Islam as THE global religion with all other religions subordinate to it. And, as Tehran gets closer and closer to establishing a nuclear arsenal, it has become ever more brazen in its efforts to achieve this end – even to the point of provoking its adversaries into direct conflict. This may well be part of a grander plan by Iran to replace their people's domestic concerns with an international conflict.

Anyone uncertain about Iran's objectives need only heed the clarity provided by its first Supreme Leader – the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. A proclamation about his nation's goal for Islam included the following:

"The government of the world should know that … Islam will be victorious in all the countries of the world, and Islam and the teachings of the Quran will prevail all over the world. … Islam says: 'Kill them (non-believers), put them to the sword and scatter (their armies).'"

The aggressiveness of the mullahs while not yet possessing a nuclear arsenal should forewarn us as what to expect once they have one. Anyone believing the MAD (Mutual Assured Destruction) concept that worked so well during the Cold War to prevent a nuclear exchange between the U.S. and USSR will temper Iran's aggression is naive. Meanwhile, it is reported that Tehran currently has enough weapons grade uranium to produce a nuclear weapon within a week.

Iran's theocracy focuses solely on Islam's, rather than their country's, best interests. This point was also acknowledged by Khomeini. In a statement revealing Iran's fearless concern about a nuclear retaliatory strike, he noted:

"I say, let Iran go up in smoke, provided Islam emerges triumphant in the rest of the world."

The bottom line concerning Iran is that it is the Middle East source from which terrorism against the West flows. A good place to show the mullahs we are serious about ending it would be a strike against their secret base inside Iran where it is believed Houthis are being trained to carry out Red Sea attacks. Or perhaps two deployed ships being used by Iran to transport weapons and commandos and which Tehran has warned us against striking.

Israel claims to have dismantled 18 of 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza. Even if those six remaining battalions are eliminated, a "broken pipe" will still remain in Iran in need of "repair." Failing to do it will continue to cost us dearly.

