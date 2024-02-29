A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

Government proposes banning silent prayer outside abortion centers

Bill would introduce world's most extreme buffer zone law

WND News Services
Published February 29, 2024

(LIFENEWS) – The Scottish Parliament has begun hearing evidence on a Bill which, if it becomes law, will introduce the world’s most extreme buffer zone law in Scotland.

Yesterday, parliamentary scrutiny of the Bill began with the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee convening for its first of four evidence sessions. The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill was introduced by Scottish Green Party MSP, Gillian Mackay, in October last year.

A number of abortion activists and women who had previously had abortions told their stories to the parliamentary committee. One witness said that prayer outside locations where abortions are performed is “unacceptable” and that banning it through this legislation would be “extremely beneficial” for the whole of society.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





