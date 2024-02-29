Government proposes banning silent prayer outside abortion centers

(LIFENEWS) – The Scottish Parliament has begun hearing evidence on a Bill which, if it becomes law, will introduce the world’s most extreme buffer zone law in Scotland.

Yesterday, parliamentary scrutiny of the Bill began with the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee convening for its first of four evidence sessions. The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill was introduced by Scottish Green Party MSP, Gillian Mackay, in October last year.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A number of abortion activists and women who had previously had abortions told their stories to the parliamentary committee. One witness said that prayer outside locations where abortions are performed is “unacceptable” and that banning it through this legislation would be “extremely beneficial” for the whole of society.

TRENDING: Americans are now most concerned about immigration insanity

Read the full story ›