Grandfather, 76, dies after 'firefighters DROP him down a flight of stairs'

'Still feels like a nightmare'

WND News Services
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:19pm
Ronald Shuck and family

(DAILY MAIL) -- An Arizona grandfather died at the age of 76 after a tragic incident where firefighters dropped him down a flight of stairs while trying to lift him in a rolling office chair.

Ronald Shuck passed away on January 23, just two weeks after the tragedy that left him progressively more paralyzed until his heart ultimately stopped.

According to Ronald's son, Ryan Shuck, his father, while not in the best health, could have lived for many more years if not for the incident last month.

