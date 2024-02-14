'What are these guys doing here?' U.S. general says Chinese 'coming to kill us'

Already, America is under attack from China, according to a new report.

For example, authorities near Fresno, California, found a secret Chinese biological weapons lab containing pathogens like Ebola. There, mice were being genetically engineered to spread diseases.

Further, Chinese agents could gun down Americans, bomb power stations, attack military bases, start wildfires, poison reservoirs, and more.

China expert Gordon Chang, in a report at The Gatestone Institute,where he is a distinguished senior fellow, explained such schemes "come straight out of Unrestricted Warfare, a 1999 book written by two Chinese air force colonels and first published by the PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House in Beijing."

Chang warned, "The colonels argued that China can and should employ any tactic in attacking a militarily superior United States. Now, Americans can see how Beijing is operationalizing the suggestions in this how-to manual."

He cited a video posted on social media showing Chinese migrants firing pistols. Another shows a Chinese woman with a sniper rifle.

"There is no Second Amendment in China, and Chinese citizens are not permitted to possess firearms. So is it possible that the shooters in the videos are merely taking advantage of a new-found freedom in their new home country?" he wondered.

But he pointed out one migrant appearing on screen "was in America for only three weeks and arrived in the country with no money and no identification."

"If you had just landed somewhere as a migrant with nothing to your name, you would undoubtedly be preoccupied with finding your next meal, getting a place to live, making a livelihood. You would not, within weeks of entering your new homeland, be sharpening your skills to kill," he said.

Unless, of course, he explained ominously, "that is what you came to do."

He noted Blaine Holt, a retired Air Force general living in Idaho, has confirmed Chinese migrants are using locations in his state for target practice.

"Tens of thousands of military-age men have come across our border and are now in America, organized by group and nationality," Holt told Gatestone. "Among them are terrorist and state actors, in particular, members of the People's Liberation Army of China. As we speak, these actors are training, making plans and obtaining weapons, watching our patterns, and learning our vulnerabilities."

Chang points out that already confirmed among the "hordes" of illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. from Mexico have been "dangerous-looking elements" including from China.

They raise eyebrows because they are men of military age and are "'traveling in packs of five to fifteen." They have no family members with them and they "are pretending not to speak English."

"Some of them, on their way to America, have performed Chinese military rituals," he said.

Their sheer numbers have alarmed U.S. officials and there's the possibility that members of the Chinese Communist Party are present.

Chang warns, "China's Communist Party is at this moment putting in place the infrastructure in America to attack America."

"What are these guys doing here?" Holt demanded. "They are coming here to kill us."

It was only a few months ago that Chang also warned that Chinese "shock troops" already are inside the United States.

He wrote, at the time, "Once here, the military fighters can link up with China's agents already in place or Chinese diplomats."

He estimated their numbers already had 5,000 to 10,000.

And his warning included that in Joe Biden's America, his programs allow such illegals simply to be "released."

