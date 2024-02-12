A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Hail to the Chiefs: Kansas City wins Super Bowl for 2nd straight year in overtime thriller

Patrick Mahomes delivers game-winning overtime drive to beat 49ers

Published February 11, 2024 at 11:04pm
Published February 11, 2024 at 11:04pm
(Video screenshot)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling scores a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

(FOX NEWS) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legend continues to grow, as his overtime drive led to a Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title, winning back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies and collecting their third ring in the past five seasons.

Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown pass to win the game.

Read the full story ›

