WATCH: Hail to the Chiefs: Kansas City wins Super Bowl for 2nd straight year in overtime thriller

(FOX NEWS) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legend continues to grow, as his overtime drive led to a Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title, winning back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies and collecting their third ring in the past five seasons.
THE MOMENT WE WON #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/NF53ccZbOh
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024
Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown pass to win the game.