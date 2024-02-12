WATCH: Hail to the Chiefs: Kansas City wins Super Bowl for 2nd straight year in overtime thriller

(FOX NEWS) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legend continues to grow, as his overtime drive led to a Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title, winning back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies and collecting their third ring in the past five seasons.

TRENDING: Here's the domino that could kickstart another banking crisis

Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown pass to win the game.

Read the full story ›