Hamas claims 'massacre' as Palestinians killed in Gaza aid delivery disaster

(JERUSALEM POST) – At least dozens and as many as more than 100 Palestinians were killed early morning on Thursday in a three-part disastrous delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in northern Gaza.

The picture is still far from clear, but according to the IDF, the vast majority of Palestinians were killed while trampling each other to get to around 30 aid trucks at about 4:40 a.m. The IDF said the total was in the dozens. Hamas, without providing evidence, accused the IDF of committing a “massacre” and killing over 100 civilians.

The trucks had come from the Keren Shalom and Rafah crossings, traveled along the coastal road to a part of northern Gaza close to Rimal, and then cut into residential areas to make deliveries.

