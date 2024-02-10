A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hamas patron Qatar has spent $6 billion lobbying U.S. government, funding universities

Influence peddling operation draws congressional scrutiny

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2024 at 4:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Qatar flag

Qatar flag

(FREE BEACON) – Qatar, the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation that provides shelter and cash to the Hamas terror group’s top leaders, has spent nearly $6 billion since 2007 lobbying the American government and funneling cash to the United States’ top universities, funding that is generating scrutiny in Congress.

With Qatar emerging as a central mediator in the United States’ attempts to reach a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Doha’s decades-long influence peddling operation in America is raising concerns about the country’s ties to the Iran-backed terror group.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Qatar has given or contracted more than $5.6 billion to 61 American schools since 2007, including Ivy Leagues such as Harvard University, Yale University, Cornell University, and Stanford University, according to funding records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The country has also doled out more than $243 million on lobbying efforts in the United States since 2015, with more than $16 million spent in 2023 alone.

TRENDING: Dems allow in world's criminals, taxpayers provide hotel & meals

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IDF finds Hamas command tunnel under UNRWA Gaza HQ
Hamas patron Qatar has spent $6 billion lobbying U.S. government, funding universities
Iran-backed attacks are hampering U.S. counter-ISIS mission in Iraq
Biden's handling of Israel-Hamas War could cost him battleground state
Homeland Security's election censorship based on a lie
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×