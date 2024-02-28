A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Hamas praises man who burned himself to death outside Israeli embassy

Says Biden 'bears full responsibility for the death of U.S. Army pilot Aaron Bushnell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:16pm
U.S. Army pilot Aaron Bushnell (Twitter)

U.S. Army pilot Aaron Bushnell

(JNS) -- Hamas said in a statement that Biden “bears full responsibility for the death of U.S. Army pilot Aaron Bushnell due to its policy that supported the Nazi-Zionist entity in its war of extermination against our Palestinian people.”

Hamas said Bushnell gave his life “to shed light on the Zionist massacres and ethnic cleansing against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

TRENDING: Supreme Court justices tackle issue of internet censorship

Cornel West, the far-left independent 2024 presidential candidate, similarly offered praise, writing on X: “Let us never forget the extraordinary courage and commitment of brother Aaron Bushnell who died for truth and justice! I pray for his precious loved ones! Let us rededicate ourselves to genuine solidarity with Palestinians undergoing genocidal attacks in real time!”

Read the full story ›

