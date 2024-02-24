A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hamas warns against Ramadan restrictions on Temple Mount

'An explosion is coming'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2024 at 5:11pm
Jerusalem, Israel

(JERUSALEM POST) – Hamas issued a warning to Israel on the terror organization’s Telegram channel on Saturday, threatening an ‘explosion’ of rage should Muslim access to al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount be restricted during Ramadan.

“Let our enemy know that souls are boiling… [our] anger is imminent… and an explosion is coming in response to any restrictions on the entry of Muslims to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan,” Hamas wrote.

Last week, The Jerusalem Post reported that a source had confirmed that visitation rights to the Temple Mount for West Bank Palestinian Muslims would be restricted to individuals over the age of 60 and under the age of 10.

