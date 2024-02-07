A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

It's happening: Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair

Reports say Trump has name in mind to replace Mitt Romney's daughter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2024 at 9:06pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel plans to step down after the South Carolina primary later this month and has given notice to former President Donald Trump, according to reports.

The New York Times reported that people familiar with the plans say Trump will likely move Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, into McDaniel’s position.

"Nothing has changed," Republican National Convention Spokesperson Keith Schipper told Fox News Digital. "This will be decided after South Carolina."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'It's not my fault the truck don't surf'
It's happening: Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair
Top NFL announcer predicts bad story coming out of Super Bowl: 'It won't stay in Vegas'
'Not a woke company': Trump urges 'second chance' for Bud Light parent
Grandfather, 76, dies after 'firefighters DROP him down a flight of stairs'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×