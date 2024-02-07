It's happening: Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel plans to step down after the South Carolina primary later this month and has given notice to former President Donald Trump, according to reports.

The New York Times reported that people familiar with the plans say Trump will likely move Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, into McDaniel’s position.

"Nothing has changed," Republican National Convention Spokesperson Keith Schipper told Fox News Digital. "This will be decided after South Carolina."

