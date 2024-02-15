'The happiest Americans': Why getting married can save civilization

(CBN NEWS) -- Nothing predicts happiness in life better than a good marriage – not even a hefty bank account or a great career. So says University of Virginia sociologist and author Dr. Brad Wilcox. And with American happiness at an all-time low, Wilcox is making the case that marriage can even help save civilization.

As director of the National Marriage Project, Wilcox wants you to be happy, prosperous, and oh, by the way, save the planet! Wilcox believes the best way to do this is through marriage.

In his new book, Get Married, Why Americans Must Defy the Elites, Forge Strong Families, and Save Civilization, Wilcox explains that many problems have their roots in the anti-family message and policies coming out of Washington, Hollywood, and the media, which is basically: stay single without kids and make lots of money.

