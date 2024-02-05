WATCH: 'We are a happy people': What I saw at trucker convoy rally to 'close the border'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]
By Virginia Allen
The Daily Signal
QUEMADO, Texas— Hundreds of trucks and vehicles arrived in western Texas Friday night as part of the Take Our Border Back Convoy.
Americans from Tennessee, Maryland, New York, Missouri, Ohio, New Mexico, and many other states gathered Friday night and Saturday in Quemado, Texas, about 150 miles west of San Antonio, to call on elected officials to secure the border.
“Close the border,” Sharisa Hoke, 50, told The Daily Signal as the convoy arrived at Cornerstone Children’s Ranch on Friday. “Deport everybody who came here illegally, and I think we even need a moratorium on immigration for just a little bit to even it all back out,” she said.
Hoke and her family traveled with the convoy for two days from their home in Aledo, Texas.
Asked what her message is to the Biden administration and U.S. elected leaders, Hoke said, “I would like them to follow the law, but mostly, read our Constitution and give the people back their voice. It just amazes me that they can do whatever they want nowadays, and nobody is held accountable,” she said. “So I’d just like them to start with closing the border actually, like the law says.”
It took the convoy over an hour for the trucks and cars to pull into the ranch hosting the gathering since it was reportedly five miles long according to organizers, but The Daily Signal could not verify this.