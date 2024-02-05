WATCH: 'We are a happy people': What I saw at trucker convoy rally to 'close the border'

?SEE: The trucker convoy arrives just north of Eagle Pass. They have come from across Texas, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, and New York, just to name a few, to call for a secure border. pic.twitter.com/GWVQkPsggT — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 3, 2024

“I came here because for me, this is a situation that is unacceptable in our country,” Daniel Demoura, 33, told The Daily Signal. “We’re Americans,” he added, “we’re not a foreign nation. We need to defend our nation and show support for the Constitution, show support for the law. We don’t want people that are breaking the law to come here illegally.”

Demoura, who is originally from Boston, drove with the convoy for part of the journey to Texas and the experience “was really fun. A lot of people waving along the road, a lot of people supporting, screaming, showing flags, and honking. A lot of people [were] happy. So this is the conservative movement. This is America. We are a happy people.”

WATCH: Hundreds of trucks and vehicles arrived in Quemado, Texas on Friday night. Today, these truckers will take part in a rally to call on the Biden administration and Congress to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/fgDblMShud — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 3, 2024

The Texas bound convoy, one of four convoys, began its journey Jan. 29 from Virginia Beach, Virginia. The other convoys set out from locations in Texas, New Mexico, and California and ended with rallies in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Take Our Border Back Convoy organizers stressed on the group’s website that the gatherings were peaceful, and “strongly” condemned any violence.

“This convoy is meant to bring our country together in love, kindness and in peace,” the convoy’s declaration reads.

There were concerns over opportunists with negative intentions taking advantage of the situation and causing violence at the rally on Saturday. But the arrival of the convoy Friday night and the rally Saturday remained peaceful and without incident. Police were at the entrance of the event Saturday.

The first hour of the rally resembled a church service with contemporary worship music, prayer, and exaltations to “love your neighbor” and serve the Lord. The event turned to speeches later in the afternoon from border security advocates, conservative activists, and elected leaders.

Worship, prayer, and testimonies. The trucker convoy rally has looked and sounded a lot like a church service so far. pic.twitter.com/50gbGHQtxm — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 3, 2024

“Let me tell you, in Joe Biden’s America, you get 8 million illegal immigrants in three years,” Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, told the crowd of about 200 on Saturday, adding, “you get 100,000 minors have been lost across the United States. You get enough fentanyl crossing the border to kill the entire world’s population. You get sex trafficking and cartels that control the southern border.”

The site of the trucker convoy rally was 30 minutes north of Eagle Pass, Texas, a city that has become a flashpoint between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Texas National Guard has taken control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass and is no longer allowing Border Patrol to use the park as a staging area for illegal aliens after they cross the Rio Grande. Biden has demanded Texas surrender the park back to federal authorities, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has denied the request.

Eagle Pass has been a busy crossing point for illegal aliens for years, which led Customs and Border Protection to build a temporary processing center there in 2022. The facility, known as Firefly, was originally intended to process about 1,500 illegal aliens at a time, according to a source The Daily Signal spoke with who used to work inside the facility. But at its height, the center was processing as many as 5,000 illegal aliens a day, the former Firefly worker said.

What is Firefly? I spoke with someone who used to work inside the large illegal alien processing center. He said the facility was only slatted to process 1,500 people at a time, but has processed as many as 5,000 at once when crossings surged. pic.twitter.com/xwRWdgIFxG — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 3, 2024

Since the start of the Biden administration, more than 8.5 million illegal aliens have been encountered on America’s borders. In December, a record 371,036 illegal aliens were encountered at and between U.S. ports of entry.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!