The hedonist 'Foot Washing' Super Bowl ad

The legacy of the Judeo-Christian ethics of tough love is the only set of values in the West that have been able to unite us. We have not developed any other ethics that have been able to sustain core stability. These several thousand-years-old tough love rules abolishes egoism and sets clear boundaries between right and wrong, good and evil, justice and injustice and the duties and corresponding rights of men. The distinctly Christian morality that denies man the right to selfishness has been central in developing personal responsibility, human rights, ideals of freedom and solidarity, which stem from a Christian pool of thought.

Yet, the current mainstream narrative pushes the very opposite: a Marxist relativism that makes it almost impossible to acknowledge objective truths. This was painstakingly illustrated in a recent Super Bowl Sunday ad, titled "Foot Washing," subtly promoting the hedonist view. The ad focuses on setting aside differences by canceling the core Christian belief of tough truths as defined in the Bible, such as the difference between right and wrong. The idea is that Christians are to leave Christianity behind and join the contemporary lawlessness by taking on a slave-like attitude. In the Marxist Super Bowl ad, Christians were again reminded that "their sole function in life is to be doormats for all," as bestselling author Raymond Ibrahim points out.

The advertisement corresponds with classical Marxist thinking, introducing lawlessness as the path to peace. The solution to society's problems is the abolition of traditional law and order as we are all to be unified in a utopian classless, non-religious society, where everyone washes other people's feet and no one talks about what is right and what is wrong anymore. The progressive vision shines through the blatantly blasphemous message, pushing for social change by abolishing the Christian definition of true love.

In accordance with Marxism, the idea is that liberal change is always for the better. It implies a belief in the inherent goodness of man as opposed to Christianity, which teaches that man's soul is locked in the battle between good and evil. In the Christian view, man must fight the good fight and subdue evil within himself. In the nihilist world, mankind is to embrace all its lusts as it proves its ability to win the battle of history without God. Religion is the opium of the people, you see.

Reading what Jesus says in the New Testament section of the Bible is a very sharp lesson in tough love. Quite clearly he commands his followers to lay down their lives, do as he says and not call him "Lord" if they refuse to follow his commandments.(Luke 6:46 and James 1:42 as examples). It was precisely the distinction between right and wrong, the very effect of the Ten Commandments and strict normative rules on how we are to treat one another, that created the order, stability and prosperity that once made the West such a great civilization.

The desired ideals were trustworthiness, honesty, fidelity toward one' wife or husband, personal responsibility, humility, selflessness, patience, sexual moderation, and to love God and obey his commandments – all central Christian values.

"Because man has a rational soul and a spiritual intellect, he possesses the power of self-determination and of moral freedoms, the sense of good and evil and the ability to choose between them," says Bishop Kallistos Ware in "The Orthodox Way."

"For men being all the workmanship of one omnipotent and infinitely wise Maker; all servants of one sovereign Master, sent into the world by His order and about His business. They are His property, whose workmanship they are made to last during His, not another's pleasure," wrote the philosopher John Locke in "Second Treatise of Government" (1690).

Working hard for the betterment of humankind has always been a central virtue in Christian thought and practice. Its tough love message and uncompromising morality has annoyed many and saved millions from a self-destructive life.

In "A Time of Transition," the leading European philosopher Jürgen Habermas writes, "Universalistic egalitarianism, from which sprang the ideals of freedom and a collective life in solidarity, the autonomous conduct of life and emancipation, the individual morality of conscience, human rights and democracy, is the direct legacy of the Judaic ethic of justice and the Christian ethic of love. This legacy, substantially unchanged, has been the object of continual critical appropriation and reinterpretation. To this day, there is no alternative to it. And in light of the current challenges of a post-national constellation, we continue to draw on the substance of this heritage. Everything else is just idle postmodern talk."

