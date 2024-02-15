Hidden army of virus-eating cells that protect lungs from flu discovered

(STUDY FINDS) -- Your body is more prepared for flu season than you may think. In an unprecedented discovery, scientists from the University of California-Riverside have found that the fluid-filled sac surrounding our lungs, previously thought to serve as protection from external damage, contains powerful virus-fighting cells that play a crucial role during flu infections.

The key players in this discovery are macrophages, immune cells known for their ability to engulf and destroy pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and even cancer cells.

“We were surprised to find them in the lungs because nobody has seen this before, that these cells go into the lung when there’s an infection,” says study lead author Juliet Morrison, a virologist at UC Riverside, in a university release.

