Diversions Politics U.S.LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE
Hillary gal pal Huma Abedin reveals she's dating George Soros' playboy son Alex Soros

'A match made in Democrat hell'

Published February 14, 2024 at 10:02pm
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:02pm
Huma Abedin and Alex Soros (Instagram)

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

A match made in Democrat hell.

Hillary Clinton’s gal pal Huma Abedin, 47, revealed she is dating far-left billionaire George Soros’ playboy son Alex Soros, 38.

Alex is the son of George Soros and the Chair of the Open Society, the largest donor to Democrat politics.

Huma Abedin was previously married to disgraced Democrat politician Anthony Weiner. Weiner served 21 months in prison for “transferring obscene material to a minor.”

Alex Soros posted an Instagram story of the pair in Paris, France on Valentine’s Day.

The pair were seated at a café in Paris. Huma held a red rose as she posed next to Alex Soros.

Can anything good come of this?

Alex Soros recently made headlines after he tweeted out a photo of a bullet hole and 47 dollars – a direct threat to Trump.

Last year George Soros, 93, passed the torch to his younger son, Alex Soros, who will now control his father’s $25 billion financial empire.

The Gateway Pundit reported Alex has quietly become a de-facto White House “ambassador,” making at least 17 visits there on behalf of the far-left kingmaker since Joe Biden took office.

