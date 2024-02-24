It's homicide! Medical examiner rules baby decapitated during deliver

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

The death of a Georgia baby who was decapitated during his delivery last year has been ruled a homicide.

On July 9, Jessica Ross went into labor with her son, Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Jr., at Southern Medical Regional Center in Clayton County, Georgia. Ross had a difficult labor and experienced shoulder dystocia, a condition in which one or both of the baby’s shoulders get stuck inside the mother’s pelvis. In many cases, this necessitates a c-section delivery, but Ross was not offered a c-section.

Instead, her child was decapitated as the doctor, Tracey St. Julian, attempted to pull him out during delivery.

