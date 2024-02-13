Be honest: Biden is 'non compos mentis'

Reflect for a moment how dead from the neck up, i.e., a meathead, one must be to argue Biden is competent and coherent enough to be president. Anyone who argues Biden is fit to be in the White House as anything other than a towel dispenser, is either a meathead or a pernicious congenital liar and deceiver.

Biden is a psychologically impaired combination of narcissist and sociopath. Add to his unstable narcissism, his arrogance, egotism and the appearance that he alone is worthy, and you have a variant species of humanoid who at first glance has less of an appetite for sodomizing men and vice versa than his predecessor, Obama, boasts.

I've said many times that Obama exhibits behavior that at best can be described as mobocratic and, at worst, reveals a deeply damaged individual and tin-plated wannabe potentate. This is a factual observation in Biden's case.

Biden's ill-conceived and poorly executed television rebuttal to Special Counsel Robert Hur's scathing report per his handling of classified documents, was a real-time display of Biden's unquestionably unstable mentality and sociopathic behavior.

Biden didn't exhibit the behavior of a stable human being; rather it was behavior that augmented the Hur report. It was clear that Biden suffers from more than poor memory due to old age.

As I wrote in a syndicated article nearly 14 years ago: "There is one concern that even Democrats are increasingly giving voice to and that is – Obama is displaying the hastened signs of a man who is increasingly cracking under the pressure of his own lies. In December 2010, the phrase 'non compos mentis' was referenced [by Democrats] in context to Obama and his rumored dependence on medications to stabilize what are rumored to be wild mood swings." (Unlike Obama Business Owners Did Do It Themselves," July 18, 2012.)

Biden today is the preceding on steroids. He's beyond mentally deficient; he's in a permanent state of confusion and a downward spiral that ultimately culminates in total mental collapse.

If he were just an old, decrepit, fog-brained family member suffering end-of-life cognitive dysfunction brought on by a lifetime of hard drinking and drug abuse, it would be one thing. But, sadly to say, he occupies the top leadership position in the nation.

On both micro and macro levels he's non compos mentis, i.e., "of unsound mind." He literally walks off stage platforms; he falls up the steps of planes; he stares off into space for paralyzing long periods of time in the middle of his speeches; he is incapable of finishing sentences, answering questions; he is a complete embarrassment to himself and the office he holds when he slobbers and drools as he sniffs the hair of young girls and gropes women.

I'm not a psychiatrist nor do I pretend to be one, but I recognize unstable behavior when I see it, and Biden's behavior is becoming even more uncontrollably appalling than in the past. I posit that this behavior is indicative of a person "literally" coming apart at the seams and only barely being held together by drugs and medications that would prevent people from obtaining a CDL license, much less having access to the nation's nuclear codes.

His wife and those who are surrounding him do not have our country's best interest in mind. They are committed to finishing the job for which they have been commissioned. That job is the destruction of Israel and the transmogrification of America into a neo-Leninist Marxian state.

There's only one definable reason and/or rationale for Biden's commitment to goading countries into military action against the United States. His actions are controlled by those possessed by an insatiable demonism that leads his handlers to think that the world must listen and bend to the agenda of hidden-from-sight Erebusic masqueraders. These evil wraith-like calumniators provide Biden and his demonic cabal the potential for bringing America to the brink of war, if not outright war, just as he exits office.

