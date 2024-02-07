A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Horror as Scottish parents face jail for refusing kids' gender transitions

'You'd think it was a joke or a piece of satire, but, unfortunately, it is the reality'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2024 at 7:19pm
(Photo by TOMMY VAN KESSEL on Unsplash)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A free speech watchdog is warning about a new proposal in Scotland that could reportedly lead parents to be imprisoned for refusing to comply with gender transitions for their children.

“You’d think that it was a joke or a piece of satire, but, unfortunately, it is the reality in my country of Scotland,” Lois McLatchie, communications officer at ADF International, told CBN News of the suggested provision. “There are proposals that would ban so-called ‘conversion therapy.'”

McLatchie said many people think of “terrible treatment” and worst-case scenarios when it comes to these methods of attempting to change people’s sexual proclivities.

Read the full story ›

