House will vote on massive Israel aid bill as Senate deal stalls out

House Republicans put forward a $17.6 billion standalone Israel aid package on Saturday as a Senate comprehensive proposal stalls out.

The Senate bill includes funding for border security and Ukraine rather than just Israel aid and was taking months as well as facing Republican opposition, according to Axios. House Republicans are proposing this new bill to move faster and not combine aid for various issues in one bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in a letter to fellow lawmakers.

“Given the Senate’s failure to move appropriate legislation in a timely fashion, and the perilous circumstances currently facing Israel, the House will continue to lead,” Johnson wrote. “Next week, we will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package.”

The bill does not include IRS tax cuts that were in a previous draft of the bill. The funding goes toward Israel’s defense, including $5.2 billion for its Iron Dome and Iron Beam, according to its text.

It also includes $3.5 billion for advanced weaponry, according to the bill’s text. Moreover, it includes $50 million to help Americans evacuate the region in case of emergencies.

Johnson did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

