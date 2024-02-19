Houthis sink British ship in Red Sea

(YNET NEWS) -- The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO) reported Monday that the Houthis sunk a ship traveling in the Red Sea , south of the port city of Mukha in Yemen. It is the the first time since the start of Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza that a crew had to abandon their ship because of the Houthis.

Initial reports stated that there were no casualties in the incident, and military officials who were in the area provided the crew with assistance. A report by the Al-Jazeera network, which is based on a source in the field of shipping in Yemen, stated that Ansar Allah forces, or the Houthis in Yemen, attacked a British ship near Bab al-Mandab. The source added that the ship was significantly damaged, which caused it to stop in the water, and that the crew called for help.

After the initial reports, the spokesman of the Houthi army, Yahya Saree, claimed responsibility for the incident. According to him, the Houthi forces attacked the British ship Rubymar in the Gulf of Aden with several missiles. According to him, the ship was badly damaged, its crew got out safely and it is in danger of sinking. Sky News in Arabic reported that the ship had sunk.

