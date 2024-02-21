Hunter Biden prosecutor accused of endangering national security

The special counsel, a former U.S. attorney, who is handling the prosecution of Hunter Biden on gun charges, and possibly more to be filed, is being accused of endangering national security through his incompetence.

The claim comes from a commentary in The Federalist, and concerns that FBI document in which a "trusted" source claimed Ukrainian officials had paid $5 million bribes to Hunter and Joe Biden to be protected during an investigation by a corruption prosecutor there.

Now that source has been accused by Special Counsel David Weiss of lying to his FBI handler regarding those claims.

But, the column pointed out, those bribery claims are years old, and Weiss knew about them, but never bothered to investigate until now.

The source was identified as Alexander Smirnov.

Just this week, Weiss claimed, "Smirnov’s contacts with Russian officials who are affiliated with Russian intelligence services are not benign."

Weiss argued that Smirnov is attempting to interfere in the 2024 election.

"He is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November," Weiss wrote in a court filing. It was a "not-so-subtle suggestion that Smirnov is taking part in a Russian disinformation plot to interfere in the upcoming presidential election," the commentary explained.

But it said that suggests, "Weiss' incompetence left the man he would have us believe is a Russian asset not just free in America, but working to interfere in our election and pushing who knows what other lies to the FBI. Further, because the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office did not investigate Smirnov’s claims in 2020, he was never branded as a possible source of Russian lies."

It pointed out that until recently, "the FBI considered Smirnov a highly credible source and one even authorized to engage in criminal conduct. What information might our FBI have entrusted Smirnov with during those three years?"

"In short, while the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office’s goal may have been protecting Hunter Biden, by failing to investigate the FD-1023 (FBI form), they harmed our national security."

Weiss, in fact, was the U.S. attorney in Delaware who was handed the responsibility to investigate Smirnov's statements back in 2020, but apparently didn't. He later was named special counsel.

"This all assumes the indictment and the memorandum represent reality. Smirnov has yet to have his day in court, and there may be much more to the story," the report explained.

It noted Americans only know about the allegations in the FBI document because it was released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"In indicting Smirnov, Weiss confirmed his office had botched the Hunter Biden investigation by ignoring the FD-1023 for nearly three years — and then only investigating Smirnov’s claims after Grassley made the document public. Specifically, according to Thursday’s indictment, the FBI did not question Smirnov about his reporting until Sept. 27, 2023," The Federalist report said.

