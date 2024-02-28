Hunter Biden rips Republicans probing family's alleged corruption

Hunter Biden long has been a source of scandal for Joe Biden.

There was that million dollar payment from Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, for him to be on its board.

There was that time Joe Biden told Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma, or else.

There were all those scandals for the Biden family revealed on a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

TRENDING: Will Trump use amazing Bill Clinton clip on immigration disaster as campaign ad?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

There's evidence of millions of dollars coming to a long list of family members from sources that are unfriendly to America, all apparently for access to Joe Biden, in a massive "influence peddling" scheme.

There are the sales of his amateur art pieces, for tens of thousands of dollars.

There's evidence of his recruiting his father to have conversations with his various business associates. Over and over.

Is the entire Biden family corrupt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That's why House members are investigating the evidence as possible corruption that could be used in an impeachment proceeding against Joe Biden.

But all those claims are lies, from all the witnesses the House has heard so far. He's the one telling the truth, Hunter Biden scolded House members on Wednesday. And they should listen to him and drop their "sham" investigation.

He appeared before House committees reviewing the evidence against Joe Biden in a closed-door hearing.

What was available immediately was his opening statement:

NEW: Hunter Biden in opening statement says "I did not involve my father in my business" and tells House Republicans "You have built your entire partisan house of cards on lies" pic.twitter.com/kZfA3lY93c — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 28, 2024

He said the House is working on a "baseless and destructive political charade."

"You have wasted valuable time and resources attacking me and my family for your own political gain when you should be fixing the real problems in this country that desperately need your attention," it said.

He basically told House members that everyone else they've heard from about the Biden scandals lied, and he's the one telling the truth on all the issue.

A report at The Gateway Pundite said Hunter Biden claimed he "did not involve my father in my businesses."

JUST IN: Matt Gaetz drops bomb on Hunter Biden corruption. "It is a mirage to believe that Hunter Biden was engaged in international business. THIS WAS A BRIBE masquerading as an international business transaction--nothing more, nothing less." pic.twitter.com/mB2V1AHCY9 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 28, 2024

His testimony came during a private session of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.

"I am here today to provide the Committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business. Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never.

"You read this fact in the many letters that have been sent to you over the last year as part of your so-called impeachment investigation. You heard this fact when I said it weeks ago, standing outside of this building. You heard this fact from a parade of other witnesses – former colleagues and business partners of mine, including my uncle – who have testified before you in similar proceedings. And now, today, you hear this fact directly from me," he claimed.

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, says that Republicans produced no evidence after a seven-hour deposition and focused more on Mr. Biden's drug addiction. pic.twitter.com/UOpas4e8Uo — CSPAN (@cspan) February 28, 2024

The report noted, however, that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, earlier testified to a list of takeaways, including:

"When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times.

"Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was 'the brand' and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was 'the brand' and that the 20 phone calls were to sell 'the brand.'

"Devon Archer admitted that 'Burisma would have gone out of business if 'the brand' had not been attached to it.' Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally.

"In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption.

"Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, 'called D.C.' to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

"Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter."

And more.

A commentary by constitutional expert Jonathan Turley noted the testimony being delivered, and said, "This is a moment that has been building for years. After committing open contempt of Congress with a sensational press conference outside of Congress, Hunter is facing a target-rich environment for investigators who have detailed millions that allegedly went to him and his family members from foreign sources in China, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries."

He said the testimony will be spun to "whip wildly" between "Hunter the globe-trotting business genius" and "Hunter the blacked out junkie."

He explained what likely will have to come out are answers to several questions.

The first: "Did Joe Biden know about his business dealings?"

Joe Biden repeatedly has said no, but then an audiotape surfaced showing him leaving a message for Hunter specifically discussing coverage of those dealings.

Then there's a WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese interest: "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

Shortly later, a huge sum of money arrived for the Bidens.

And the pressure from two Burisma executives for Hunter Biden "do something about the investigation into corruption."

And there's the firing of that Ukrainian prosecutor, who was looking into Burisma while Hunter Biden was on the payroll.

Joe Biden actually bragged about his willful intervention on behalf of Burisma: "I said, 'You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.'…Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,'" Joe Biden confirmed.

And, Turley noted, what about the "lavish gifts and expense accounts, including a 3.16-carat diamond estimated to be worth $80,000 from Ye Jianming, chairman of Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC."

Turley noted, "The question is what services were rendered during such periods. There will also be question of services rendered and the timing of calls and meeting with his father. The House investigators have assembled a time line where major deals or payments were made after his father called into meetings or met with clients. There are emails thanking him for arranging the meetings."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!