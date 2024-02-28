A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Diversions

Husband and wife buried on airport runway greet thousands of planes every year

'We consider the Dotsons to be part of our airport family'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 8:23pm

(Courtesy Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport)

(FOX WEATHER) -- Passengers aboard planes at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia may not realize they're rolling over generations of history buried 6 feet under one of the runways.

The gravestones of Richard and Catherine Dotson, along with those of their family members Daniel Hueston and John Dotson, remain undisturbed today, according to aviation officials. Richard and Catherine Dotson's gravestones are on Runway 10, the airport's most active runway.

"The families wished for the graves to remain in place when westward extension of this east to west runway was required during World War II," the airport states on its website.

Read the full story ›

