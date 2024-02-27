A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
How iconic music star Chynna Phillips Became a 'YouTube Queen for the King, Jesus'

'If God is love then we should be able to see everything through the lenses of love'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:38pm
Chynna Phillips

(CBN NEWS) -- Singer and actress Chynna Phillips has been sharing powerful and meaningful messages about salvation through Jesus Christ with thousands of people since launching her YouTube Channel, "California Preachin" a few years ago.

The outspoken Christian calls herself a "YouTube queen for the King, Jesus‼️" and is using the channel to impart stories about her faith and the strength she has gained by having a relationship with the Lord.

In one video, Phillips pointed out that love is powerful and it can change the way we perceive and react toward something. She explained that putting our "love lenses" on, allows us to see things through the eyes of Jesus.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







