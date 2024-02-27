How iconic music star Chynna Phillips Became a 'YouTube Queen for the King, Jesus'

(CBN NEWS) -- Singer and actress Chynna Phillips has been sharing powerful and meaningful messages about salvation through Jesus Christ with thousands of people since launching her YouTube Channel, "California Preachin" a few years ago.

The outspoken Christian calls herself a "YouTube queen for the King, Jesus‼️" and is using the channel to impart stories about her faith and the strength she has gained by having a relationship with the Lord.

In one video, Phillips pointed out that love is powerful and it can change the way we perceive and react toward something. She explained that putting our "love lenses" on, allows us to see things through the eyes of Jesus.

