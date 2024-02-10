A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldHORROR IN THE HOLY LAND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

IDF finds Hamas command tunnel under UNRWA Gaza HQ

'This is one of the central commands of the intelligence'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 10, 2024 at 4:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JERUSALEM POST) – New evidence of the cooperation between UNRWA and the Islamist terror organization Hamas came to light after the IDF discovered a tunnel shaft near a UNRWA school during its operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced on Saturday.

The tunnel shaft, near the school, led to an underground shelter that served as a valuable asset for Hamas's military intelligence wing, according to the IDF. The route connected to the tunnel also led to a path beneath UNRWA's central headquarters in the Gaza Strip.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to the report, the tunnel was 700 meters long and 18 meters deep and contained several constructed side doors to various new routes. The IDF stated that the newly acquired intelligence from this operation will allow it to conduct additional raids on Hamas in the future.

TRENDING: Dems allow in world's criminals, taxpayers provide hotel & meals

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IDF finds Hamas command tunnel under UNRWA Gaza HQ
Hamas patron Qatar has spent $6 billion lobbying U.S. government, funding universities
Iran-backed attacks are hampering U.S. counter-ISIS mission in Iraq
Biden's handling of Israel-Hamas War could cost him battleground state
Homeland Security's election censorship based on a lie
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×