IDF identifies 'journalist' as senior operative for Hamas

An Al-Jazeera journalist, Muhammad Washah, has been accused by the Israel Defense Forces of being not just a journalist, but also a senior operative for the terrorist Hamas organization in Gaza that butchered some 1,200 Israeli civilians on Oct 7, 2023.

A report from the Daily Caller said IDF intelligence agents recovered a laptop computer in the northern Gaza Strip and the images show Washah was involved in Hamas' "anti-tank missile array" as well as research on drone technology.

Those details were provided by IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee.

A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an @AlJazeera journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons… https://t.co/U2q1mqOWXz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 11, 2024

On social media, Adraee said, "A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an [Al Jazeera] journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons for the organization. Intelligence analysis carried out on the computer includes photos linking subject to his Hamas activity."

IDF officials also posted photos that were reported found in the laptop, and they appeared to show Washah working as a journalist for Al-Jazeera as well as posing with anti-tank weapons.

The IDF statement, in Arabic, noted, "Who knows how many details we will reveal about the presence of other terrorists in journalistic garb in the near future.”

It continued, "Hey [Al-Jazeera], we thought your journalists were supposed to give unbiased reports on situations, not actively participate in creating them…"

