Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

IDF official: Hamas terrorists have 'lost fighting spirit'

'They understood that their options were to surrender or die'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2024 at 5:07pm
Weapons seized by Israel Defense Forces soldiers from a hospital in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- Hundreds of Hamas terrorists who “lost their fighting spirit” have surrendered to Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the Gaza Strip in recent days, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed on Sunday, amid ongoing preparations for an escalation with Iran-backed Hezbollah in the north.

“The deepening of military activities in Khan Yunis continues to bear fruit,” Gallant said during a visit to an IDF base in Beersheba, in reference to the southern Gaza Hamas bastion. “Two hundred terrorists have surrendered at Nasser Hospital; dozens have surrendered at the Amal Hospital.”

“This shows that they have lost their fighting spirit. Terrorists armed with RPGs, weapons, and guns ... did not fight back. They understood that their options were to surrender or die,” according to Gallant.

WND News Services
