Imagine a president who wanted to keep us out of wars

Imagine what our planet would be like if we were not spending trillions of dollars developing weapons to kill each other? Our best minds wouldn't be making bombs, but instead could be producing food, dispersing resources, housing the needy, irrigating deserts, draining swamps and other monumental tasks for the betterment of humanity.

I fully support the protection of the sovereignty of nations from aggressors, but I also fully support communication with aggressors to understand the reason for their aggression. If you find that special operations are being conducted, which are enraging the so-called aggressors, then those who do such actions should be fired from their position and possibly be taken before a world court to stand trial for their crimes against humanity. There seems to be too many activities carried out by special operations groups trying to destabilize and topple world governments, instead of working with them to achieve peaceful co-existence.

Several years ago, we saw people putting up a banner on an overpass bridge for travelers to read. We exited the highway, and I asked what was occurring, for I thought the president was coming through, or something. I was informed that an American soldier was returning home from Afghanistan, and people were welcoming him home. We returned to the highway, where I noticed police were beginning to block the exits. Pulling our car into the emergency lane, my family and I exited the vehicle with the intent to honor the war veteran as he drove by.

Along came the Marines on motorcycles with flags escorting the motorcade. We all saluted the returning veteran. Then we decided to follow those in the motorcade and found they were going to a park for a public celebration. When we arrived, I saw the young handsome veteran and his beautiful wife, but since he was wearing shorts and a short sleeve shirt, I could not help but notice he had two prosthetic legs and a prosthetic arm.

I learned that an organization had built a "smart home" for the family to help with his disabilities. I have never been able to get that picture out of my mind, yet the Afghan war was fought for nearly 20 years, claimed over 170,000 lives, left over 20,000 U.S. soldiers wounded and cost over $2 trillion dollars. Is this where we are headed in Ukraine?

Already numerous Russians and Ukrainians have died or been wounded, but imbecilic RINOs like Mitt Romney state that it's a "good deal" for America to fund the Ukrainian war, because we are only killing Russians and Ukrainians. Did you know the composer of the song "Carol of the Bells," named Mykola Leontovych, was Ukrainian? Did you also know Tchaikovsky, the composer of the "1812 Overture," was Russian? These are just quick examples of the treasures that have come out of Ukraine and Russia, and also examples of what the world could be losing through all the killing and maiming of this war.

Former President Trump takes an entirely different stance from Mitt Romney, saying, "I want everybody to stop dying" – and Trump says he can stop the war in 24 hours if elected president again. Maybe we need a businessman to run the country again, instead of a warmonger.

The prime minister of Hungary said it best when he responded to the question (10:08 in video), "What would you do if you were in charge of NATO?" Prime Minister Orban said, "Call back Trump. The best foreign policy of the recent several decades belonged to him [Trump]. He did not initiate any new war. He treated nicely the North Koreans, and Russia, even the Chinese. He delivered the policy, which was the best one for Middle East, [the] Abraham Accords. So that was a very good foreign policy. … Facts count. His foreign policy was the best one for the world in the last several decades I have seen."

Imagine that: a president whose desire would be to keep us out of war.

If Biden didn't want the war in Ukraine, why wouldn't he speak to President Putin when Russia was building up troops on the Ukrainian border for over six months? Wasn't it obvious what Putin was communicating? Yet, Biden wouldn't speak to him.

In Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin, you can hear for yourself as the Russian leader voices what the problems were and are, concerning Ukraine. It is fascinating that almost everything Putin stated was reported at WND in January 2023, June 2023 and July 2023.

Concerning Afghanistan, after 20 years of killing and maiming, the Biden/Harris administration departed from Trump's plan and completely botched the situation, with the country being given to the Taliban, just like 20 years ago prior to the war – except now the Taliban are arms dealers with billions of dollars in weapons Biden left behind, placing the Taliban terrorists in a better position than before the war.

Biden's viewpoint is, "Being the arsenal of democracy also means good-paying jobs for American workers." So, with wars, Americans can have good-paying jobs? I hope there is a better way for Americans to have good-paying jobs.

When a September 2023 article questioned, "Are Americans ready to fill the boots in Ukraine?" some considered the question "fear mongering" and that anyone who would say this must be a "Putin asset." However, in December 2023, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "warned that failing to back Ukraine could lead to direct U.S. involvement."

Also, "[Sen.] Chuck Schumer warned that failure to pass the Senate border bill, which includes [an additional] $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, could lead to U.S. troops being sent to fight in eastern Europe within a few years." Are Austin and Schumer also "fear mongers" and "Putin assets"?

With the fallen state of mankind, peace on earth will not be possible without men submitting their will to the will of God. Our best and "blessed hope" is the Second Coming of the LORD Jesus.

