Indictment or the 25th Amendment: Can Biden avoid both?

Does Joe Biden need to be removed from the office of president using the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? Enough evidence exists to prove Biden is incapable of performing his duties. Also, there is evidence of complicity in espionage.

Let's look at the Hur report concerning Biden's mishandling of U.S. classified documents. According to CNN, the report states Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials." That means Biden illegally took the documents and revealed their secret content. These "classified documents" include "some marked at the highest top secret/sensitive compartmented information level, related to military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, as well as notebooks containing Biden's handwriting."

It should be noted that a vice president and a senator do not have the same authority as a president concerning declassifying documents, and therefore, these documents should have never been removed from the secure rooms of the Capitol. Having the authority, former President Trump declassified all the documents he had in his possession. Biden had documents dating as far back as 1979 marked as classified from his early senatorial days. These were stored at the "Biden Institute." He had 2,000 boxes of senatorial papers at the University of Delaware. At his Washington-based center affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, materials were found "marked 'EYES ONLY' and classified materials on such foreign policy issues as Iran's nuclear program and talking points for a Biden call with the Ukrainian prime minister."

Biden worked with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer on his book, "Promise Me Dad," where "evidence shows convincingly" that Biden knew the notebooks he was sharing with the ghostwriter contained "classified information." He would read "nearly word-for-word" from these items to the ghostwriter "for an hour or more at a time." While Biden disclosed this information to Zwonitzer on at least "three occasions," Zwonitzer "did not have security clearance." It was stated Biden once told Zwonitzer that he had "just found all the classified stuff downstairs" in his rented Virginia home.

Zwonitzer erased audio files in his possession that contained "significant evidentiary value." He admitted to the FBI that "he was aware that there was an investigation" when he erased the files. "'When asked whether he deleted the recordings to try and prevent investigators from obtaining them, Zwonitzer said that he did not,' the [Hur] report states." The special counsel's report also states that Biden's classified documents addressed "military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national security and foreign policy, which Hur said implicated 'sensitive intelligence sources and methods.'" I wonder how many lives Biden's disclosure has cost.

While Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials" when he was a private citizen, and willfully removed classified documents from secure rooms in the Capitol for over 40 years, all of which is against the law, Hur decided not to indict Biden, because to a jury, Biden would likely "present himself … as he did during his interview with our office, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Hur's report also stated, "That Mr. Biden… [being] mistaken in his legal judgment is not enough to prove he acted willfully."

So, what we are supposed to believe is that after being in Washington, D.C., for over 40 years, Biden doesn't know the law concerning classified documents? So, we are not going to indict Biden because he is a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory"?

Does that work for bank robbery? If a bank robber gets away with his crimes for 40 years, and then we find the money stashed in multiple locations, and he says he doesn't remember how it got there, does that mean we just let him go? After the robber dictates his crime to a ghostwriter for his future book, and there is an investigation, is the ghostwriter allowed to erase the tapes? Can he claim it is just a coincidence that he erased them when he did?

Either Biden lied and played the role of the elderly senile man to avoid prosecution for illegally removing classified documents, or Biden truly is senile and has a poor memory and therefore should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment. Either he is a liar and should be charged with espionage and possibly treason, or he should be removed from office for not being able to perform as president. Which is it, Joe? Were you senile in 1979 when you started your document stealing and continued it for 40 years?

To prove to us that he is not senile, Joe went on television and confused Mexico and Egypt – and there are numerous other cases, like him confusing Ukraine and Iran, and most recently confusing NATO and Ukraine. Let's not forget that he has access to the nuclear launch codes, which means you would hope he would keep his countries straight.

Biden has also been saying that he has recently talked to people who have been dead for many years. Maybe he is channeling them. I don't know. Perhaps it is a new campaign strategy to explain all the votes he gets from deceased voters.

Well, Sen. Josh Hawley stated, "I'm calling on [Garland] publicly now to do what I think is required under the law in the Constitution … either charge the president or he will get to the cabinet and tell them, 'I believe we have to invoke the 25th Amendment.' He's got to do one or the other."

There is a two-word reason for neither indicting Biden nor removing him from office, and the two words are: Kamala Harris. With Kamala, the Biden/Harris administration has made history again. While Joe's approval is polling at 38%, Kamala has "a historic low [approval rating] for any modern vice president," falling to 28%, which is even worse than Dick Cheney, who was formerly "the most unpopular U.S. vice president in polling history."

So, what do we do now?

