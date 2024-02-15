A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND

Iran abruptly declares that it OWNS Antarctica

'Part of a pattern' of threats to global stability

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:39pm
Antarctica

Antarctica

A new report shows how Iran, which repeatedly has sought to destabilize the world through its sponsorship of terror and wild threats, has abruptly insisted that it owns Antarctica.

It's part of the rogue Islamic regime's "larger pattern of aggressive behavior that threatens global security and stability," according to a report in U.S. Newspaper.

The report described Iran's claim as "surprising" and explained it was claiming "ownership of Antarctica" as well as posing a direct challenge to "the international treaty that governs the continent."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'No one should have died': Neighbors say Joel Osteen church shooter should've been 'handled years ago'

The claim came in a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The report commented, "This move has been viewed as a provocation by many countries, including the United States, who have long recognized the Antarctic Treaty System. The treaty, signed in 1959 by 12 nations, including the US, Russia, China, and several European countries, established Antarctica as a natural reserve dedicated to peace and science."

It explained Iran's claim comes just as "heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington" have developed.

"Since the Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, the relationship between the two countries has been strained. Iran has taken steps back from its commitments under the agreement, raising concerns about the potential for a new conflict in the region."

Can Iran suddenly "own" Antarctica?

The report noted that Iran's claim actually has no legal or historical precedent or evidence.

Analysts suggested Iran was using the scandalous claim as a diversion from its domestic economic collapse and the political unrest it is experiencing.

Reaction from other nations was muted, with the U.S. declining to make any comment. But opposition is expected.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Iran abruptly declares that it OWNS Antarctica
Sheriff's source: 2 million terrorists have entered U.S.
Jesse Watters warns Biden now subject to blackmail by his own White House
Laura Ingraham tells Biden to release tape of special counsel interview
TRUMP WON! New analysis confirms he was victor in 26 of 29 scenarios
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×