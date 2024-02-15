Iran abruptly declares that it OWNS Antarctica

A new report shows how Iran, which repeatedly has sought to destabilize the world through its sponsorship of terror and wild threats, has abruptly insisted that it owns Antarctica.

It's part of the rogue Islamic regime's "larger pattern of aggressive behavior that threatens global security and stability," according to a report in U.S. Newspaper.

The report described Iran's claim as "surprising" and explained it was claiming "ownership of Antarctica" as well as posing a direct challenge to "the international treaty that governs the continent."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'No one should have died': Neighbors say Joel Osteen church shooter should've been 'handled years ago'

The claim came in a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The report commented, "This move has been viewed as a provocation by many countries, including the United States, who have long recognized the Antarctic Treaty System. The treaty, signed in 1959 by 12 nations, including the US, Russia, China, and several European countries, established Antarctica as a natural reserve dedicated to peace and science."

It explained Iran's claim comes just as "heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington" have developed.

"Since the Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions, the relationship between the two countries has been strained. Iran has taken steps back from its commitments under the agreement, raising concerns about the potential for a new conflict in the region."

Can Iran suddenly "own" Antarctica? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report noted that Iran's claim actually has no legal or historical precedent or evidence.

Analysts suggested Iran was using the scandalous claim as a diversion from its domestic economic collapse and the political unrest it is experiencing.

Reaction from other nations was muted, with the U.S. declining to make any comment. But opposition is expected.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!