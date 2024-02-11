A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World
Iran asks FIFA to ban Israeli soccer

Tehran also demands 'immediate and serious measures' to prevent 'crimes' in Gaza

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2024 at 5:13pm
(JNS) -- Iran’s football federation has asked the sport’s global governing body, FIFA, to suspend the Jewish state over the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In an announcement, the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran asked FIFA to “completely suspend” the Israel Football Association “from all activities related to football,” Agence France-Presse reported on Saturday.

The request also demands FIFA take “immediate and serious measures” to prevent Israeli “crimes” and to “provide food, drinking water, medicinal and medical supplies to innocent people and civilians.”

WND News Services
