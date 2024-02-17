Israel behind Iranian gas pipeline explosions, officials claim

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Israel was behind explosions that rocked two Iranian natural-gas pipelines earlier this week, officials told the New York Times.

The Wednesday blasts ruptured pipelines in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari and Fars provinces, which Iranian officials claimed was an act of sabotage, according to The Wall Street Journal. The strike disrupted heat and cooking gas supply for parts of Iran, and is an expansion of tension between Israel and Iran, according to the NYT.

TRENDING: Huge majority of independents pick this candidate if election held 'today'

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The level of impact was very high because these are two significant pipelines going south to north,” Homayoun Falakshahi, a Kpler senior energy analyst, told the NYT. “We have never seen anything like this in scale and scope.”

The officials, which included two from the West and a military strategist linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, also alleged that Israel was behind a Thursday explosion at an Iranian chemical plant, but Iranian officials claimed the blast was an accident, the NYT reported.

“This shows that the covert networks operating in Iran have expanded their target list and advanced beyond just military and nuclear sites,” Shahin Modarres, a security analyst focused on the Middle East, told the NYT.

Is Israel behind the Iranian gas pipeline explosions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Hamas, which is backed by Iran, carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran have launched multiple attacks on merchant vessels and have attempted other attacks, including one thwarted when the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down 14 drones fired by the rebels Dec. 16.

“It’s a major challenge and reputation blow for Iran’s intelligence and security agencies,” Moddares told the NYT about the pipeline attacks.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!