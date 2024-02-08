Israel confirms 31 hostages have died, IDF uncovers ties between Hamas leader and Iran

(CBN NEWS) -- As Israeli soldiers uncover evidence in Gaza's buildings and tunnels, new information on the fate of the hostages held by Hamas shook Israelis Tuesday. The news looks grim for those hostages still alive.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military has notified 31 hostage families that their loved ones are no longer alive.

The New York Times also reported that Israeli intelligence is assessing unconfirmed information that at least another 20 hostages may also have been killed.

