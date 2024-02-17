A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israel finds boxes of medicine intended for Gaza hostages in hospital

Appeared to have never reached the captives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2024 at 3:51pm

(JERUSALEM POST) – Israel has updated families of Gaza hostages on Friday that IDF found boxes with medicine, intended for their loved ones in Hamas captivity, at the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, the IDF confirmed following a Channel 13 report.

The names of hostages were written on the boxes with the medications, which appeared to have never reached the captives. The finding is being examined, the IDF said.

Israeli forces launched a targeted operation within the hospital on Thursday, aiming to apprehend Hamas terrorists and recover the bodies of hostages.

