Israel finds boxes of medicine intended for Gaza hostages in hospital

(JERUSALEM POST) – Israel has updated families of Gaza hostages on Friday that IDF found boxes with medicine, intended for their loved ones in Hamas captivity, at the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, the IDF confirmed following a Channel 13 report.

The names of hostages were written on the boxes with the medications, which appeared to have never reached the captives. The finding is being examined, the IDF said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Israeli forces launched a targeted operation within the hospital on Thursday, aiming to apprehend Hamas terrorists and recover the bodies of hostages.

TRENDING: Huge majority of independents pick this candidate if election held 'today'

Read the full story ›