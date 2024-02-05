Israel-Hamas war takes a bite out of McDonald's

(JNS) -- The Israel-Hamas war hurt fourth-quarter 2023 sales at McDonald’s as anti-Israel activists targeted the fast food giant over perceived corporate support for the Jewish state.

Global same-store sales increased by 3.4% in the three months that ended on Dec. 31, 2023, well below the 4.7% rise expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue at U.S. outlets grew in line with expectations, but at Middle Eastern franchises the growth was a paltry 0.7%.

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in January in a company message that “misinformation” around the Chicago-based brand’s position on the conflict led to several markets in the Middle East and elsewhere suffering “a meaningful business impact.”

