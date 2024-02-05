A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Money WorldWND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israel-Hamas war takes a bite out of McDonald's

CEO says 'misinformation' led to several markets suffering 'a meaningful business impact'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2024 at 1:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(JNS) -- The Israel-Hamas war hurt fourth-quarter 2023 sales at McDonald’s as anti-Israel activists targeted the fast food giant over perceived corporate support for the Jewish state.

Global same-store sales increased by 3.4% in the three months that ended on Dec. 31, 2023, well below the 4.7% rise expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue at U.S. outlets grew in line with expectations, but at Middle Eastern franchises the growth was a paltry 0.7%.

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in January in a company message that “misinformation” around the Chicago-based brand’s position on the conflict led to several markets in the Middle East and elsewhere suffering “a meaningful business impact.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Powerful drug for animals becoming the new illegal opioid nightmare
Students up in arms after school-board member calls for prayer at meetings
Israel-Hamas war takes a bite out of McDonald's
Immigration group reported SPLC attacks on Trump to IRS. Guess what happened next
WATCH: 'We are a happy people': What I saw at trucker convoy rally to 'close the border'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×