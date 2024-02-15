Israel launches air strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket attack

(JUST THE NEWS) – Israel conducted a wave of air strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in response to a Hezbollah rocket strike that killed an Israeli soldier.

Hezbollah maintains control of much of southern Lebanon, including portions of the border with Israel. The group maintains close ties with Iran and has sparred with Jerusalem's forces since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in Gaza on the other end of the country.

Israeli authorities acknowledged one fatality and seven injured from the Hezbollah rocket strike in Safed, according to the BBC. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) subsequently waged counterstrikes.

