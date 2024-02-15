A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israel launches air strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket attack

'Among the targets struck were military compounds, operational control rooms, and terror infrastructure'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:28pm
South Dakota Army National Guardsmen launch reduced-range practice rockets during a live-fire exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Israel conducted a wave of air strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in response to a Hezbollah rocket strike that killed an Israeli soldier.

Hezbollah maintains control of much of southern Lebanon, including portions of the border with Israel. The group maintains close ties with Iran and has sparred with Jerusalem's forces since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in Gaza on the other end of the country.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Israeli authorities acknowledged one fatality and seven injured from the Hezbollah rocket strike in Safed, according to the BBC. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) subsequently waged counterstrikes.

TRENDING: WATCH: Jesse Watters shatters the Murdoch line on election sanctity

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel launches air strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket attack
U.S. Coast Guard seized Iranian weapons in Red Sea bound for Houthis in Yemen
Veterans Affairs 'equity plan' touts 1% increase in contracts to 'disadvantaged' businesses
Biden's dream of commanding prices to fall clashes with reality
Video shows climate protesters throwing pink powder on case holding U.S. Constitution
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×