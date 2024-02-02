Israeli diplomat's son denied immunity after running into cop with motorcycle

(NEW YORK POST) – The bratty teenager hoping to use his Israeli father’s diplomatic status to get out of two felony charges after he allegedly intentionally ran over a Florida police officer won’t be getting his way.

Avraham Gil, 19, the son of Israeli Consulate Consul for Administration Eli Gil in Miami, was deemed ineligible to receive the immunities that foreign diplomats in the U.S. are granted.

“The Department is aware of this incident. We can confirm that, as the dependent of an Israeli consular officer, the concerned individual is not entitled to civil or criminal immunity,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement obtained by NBC Miami.

