Israeli hostages' loved ones begin four-day protest march

(JNS) -- Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza embarked on a four-day march on Wednesday, from Kibbutz Re’im near the Strip to Jerusalem’s Paris Square.

“Right here, where we stand, I survived the Shoah we went through on October 7 at the ‘Nova’ festival and in the ‘Gaza envelope’ region,” Niv Cohen, a Supernova music festival survivor, said at a press conference in Re’im ahead of the march, being held under the banner of “United for the Release of the Hostages.”

“I’m here ... standing. But my soul is left behind, somewhere among the trees around us that were my hiding place for so many hours,” he added.

