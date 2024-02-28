A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Israeli hostages' loved ones begin four-day protest march

'My soul is left behind, somewhere among the trees that were my hiding place for so many hours'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:49pm
Former Israeli hostage Sharon Aloni-Cunio, whose husband, David, remains in Gaza, speaks ahead of the march at Kibbutz Re'im, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (Courtesy The Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

(JNS) -- Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza embarked on a four-day march on Wednesday, from Kibbutz Re’im near the Strip to Jerusalem’s Paris Square.

“Right here, where we stand, I survived the Shoah we went through on October 7 at the ‘Nova’ festival and in the ‘Gaza envelope’ region,” Niv Cohen, a Supernova music festival survivor, said at a press conference in Re’im ahead of the march, being held under the banner of “United for the Release of the Hostages.”

“I’m here ... standing. But my soul is left behind, somewhere among the trees around us that were my hiding place for so many hours,” he added.

Read the full story ›

