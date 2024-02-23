Israeli war cabinet agrees to send delegation to Paris for hostage talks

(JERUSALEM POST) – The war cabinet agreed to send a high-level delegation to a second Paris summit on hostage talks in hopes of a breakthrough that would allow a deal to be reached before the month-long Ramadan holiday, which begins on March 10.

“We are confident that the Israeli delegation... will promote a quick deal to return all the hostages, those who are alive and those who have been murdered,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said as it welcomed the decision.

The summit this weekend, likely to be on Friday, is expected to be held by CIA Director William Burns, who led the last such meeting at the end of January. It follows talks he held in Cairo.

