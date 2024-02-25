A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith IsraelTESTING THE FAITH

Israel's Education Ministry warns of 'panic-inducing' Purim costumes

'Care must be taken to avoid arriving in outfits that may cause fear or injury to another'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2024 at 2:17pm

(Photo by Gabriela Braga on Unsplash)

(JNS) -- Israel’s Education Ministry is warning of “panic-inducing costumes” ahead of next month’s Purim holiday as the country continues to grapple with the Hamas war that began on Oct. 7.

According to the ministry, the directive issued to schools and kindergartens comes “in the shadow of the war and in accordance with the security reality and the characteristics of the current period.”

Administrators and teachers are recommended to sit down with students and parents to discuss “how to properly celebrate the holiday” with the recognition of the “worry or sadness they experience.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel's Education Ministry warns of 'panic-inducing' Purim costumes
Lawmakers overwhelmingly reject assisted suicide, euthanasia
'I slept with my half-sibling': Fertility industry opens door to disturbing situations
Pence launching $20 million effort to defend conservative principles
'Absolute disgrace': U.S. House speaker slams Biden policy on 'settlements'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×