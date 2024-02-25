Israel's Education Ministry warns of 'panic-inducing' Purim costumes

(JNS) -- Israel’s Education Ministry is warning of “panic-inducing costumes” ahead of next month’s Purim holiday as the country continues to grapple with the Hamas war that began on Oct. 7.

According to the ministry, the directive issued to schools and kindergartens comes “in the shadow of the war and in accordance with the security reality and the characteristics of the current period.”

Administrators and teachers are recommended to sit down with students and parents to discuss “how to properly celebrate the holiday” with the recognition of the “worry or sadness they experience.”

