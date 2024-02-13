A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jeopardy' exec gives behind-the-scenes scoop on why Mayim Bialik got canned

'They wanted more consistency'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:27pm
Mayim Bialik of 'Jeopardy!' (Video screenshot)

Mayim Bialik

(FOX NEWS) -- An executive producer is sharing behind-the-scenes info about the recent "Jeopardy!" hosting shake-up.

During the "Unscripted Storytellers" panel at the 2024 Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Michael Davies, a showrunner with "Jeopardy!" spoke about the decision to let Mayim Bialik go and make Ken Jennings the sole host.

"When I took over the show, we were really forced into that situation from everything that happened before, the guest hosting period," Davies said, per a report from People. "Mayim was left hosting the primetime versions; I brought in Ken to guest-host once Mayim had her schedule on her FOX sitcom ['Call Me Kat']."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
