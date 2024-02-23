Journalist accused of infiltrating into Israel on Oct. 7 wins award

(JERUSALEM POST) – Among the winners of the George Polk Awards is a journalist from The New York Times who is accused of infiltrating into Israel early in the morning of the Oct. 7 massacres. The journalist Yousef Masoud was awarded the prize along with another freelance Times photojournalist named Samar Abu Elouf.

Honest Reporting, a media watchdog NGO, highlighted his accreditation to a photo provided to the Associated Press, with the caption, “Palestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis southern Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

HonestReporting questioned Masoud’s explanation of his presence that he’d been woken up at 5.30 a.m. by rocket fire even though the firing only started an hour later.

TRENDING: 'We're definitely facing extinction': Black farmer blasts Biden for prioritizing illegals and Ukraine

Read the full story ›