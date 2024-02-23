A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Journalist accused of infiltrating into Israel on Oct. 7 wins award

Heavy ethical question raised about how much reporters knew of attack in advance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:33pm

(JERUSALEM POST) – Among the winners of the George Polk Awards is a journalist from The New York Times who is accused of infiltrating into Israel early in the morning of the Oct. 7 massacres. The journalist Yousef Masoud was awarded the prize along with another freelance Times photojournalist named Samar Abu Elouf.

Honest Reporting, a media watchdog NGO, highlighted his accreditation to a photo provided to the Associated Press, with the caption, “Palestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis southern Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.”

HonestReporting questioned Masoud’s explanation of his presence that he’d been woken up at 5.30 a.m. by rocket fire even though the firing only started an hour later.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
